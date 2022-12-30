Cody Fisher murder: Police given more time to question suspects after nightclub stabbing

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day. Photo: Stourbridge FC

The 23-year-old footballer was fatally stabbed on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth, which has now had its licence suspended.

Detectives have been granted a magistrates court extension to question the suspects further, West Midlands Police has confirmed.

Four other people were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two of them have now been released on bail and two remain in custody.

On Friday Birmingham City Council suspended Crane's licence, something bosses at the club did not contest.

West Midlands Police said there had been “serious management failings” when officers responded to the fatal stabbing.

The force said Mr Fisher died during “a fight on the dancefloor” and officers who went there shortly before midnight “described a scene of chaos and evidence of drug use within the premises”.

Duncan Craig, representing Crane nightclub’s licence-holder, Digital Arts Media Ltd, said that the company would not oppose a temporary suspension of its licence while the police investigated the “horrific crime”, but added: "There are one or two issues that my client takes with some of the matters that were asserted in the review application."

West Midlands Police has also said Section 60 powers would be in force in and around Birmingham city centre again tonight.

This gives officers the power to stop and search people which they suspect may be involved in violence involving weapons, without the need to have reasonable grounds.

The order is in place until 5am on Saturday following violence involving weapons over recent days.

A post mortem held on Wednesday confirmed that Cody had died of a stab wound and a knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.

A post on Stourbridge FC's website, where he played, said the club was "deeply saddened" and offered condolences to Cody's family and friends.

Cody had also played for Stratford Town FC and Bromsgrove Sporting.