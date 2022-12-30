Street quiet a day after stabbing leaves man seriously injured

The stabbing is believed to have taken place near a busy stop on Cresswell Crescent in Bloxwich

For people living on and driving along Cresswell Crescent in Mossley, near Bloxwich, on Thursday, there was no indication that the street had been the scene of a violent act the evening before.

A man was left with serious injuries and needing hospital treatment after being stabbed at around 6.38pm on land next to a bus stop near to Waverley Road and Abbey Square.

The street was closed off while ambulance staff, including a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, treated the man, while officers from West Midlands Police knocked on nearby doors to ask about CCTV.

The scene the next day showed no sign of the night before, apart from a few pieces of litter and a boot on the land behind the bus stop.

It was the second violent incident to happen in the Bloxwich area, following an incident on November 28 where a man was stabbed in the High Street and a car crashed into railings outside a nursing home.

There were differing reactions from residents living near where the incident happened, with one woman, who asked not to be named, saying she hadn't seen anything like that happen before, while a man said he'd seen blue lights going up and going down the street.

The woman said: "I was sitting here last night and the first I'd heard about it was when the police knocked on my door to let me know about it and to ask if we have a CCTV camera they could have a look at.

"It's surprising as I've lived here for years and never seen anything like this happen, although I don't really go out much any more."

The man, who also asked not to be named, said: "I've just got so used to seeing blue lights and police cars and ambulances running up and down the street.

"I was in the house yesterday and I saw a police car, so came out and just saw police and ambulance and the road closed off, then found out this morning what had happened.

"I don't know if Bloxwich is any more dangerous than other places, but I do know there's been a few problems around here, so something like this is worrying, but I'm somehow not surprised."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Cresswell Crescent at 6.38pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.