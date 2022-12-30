More than 15,000 missing person reports dealt with by specialist police unit in a year

The specialist Locate unit at West Midlands Police has dealt with more than 15,000 missing people reports in the last 12 months – helping the young and old return to their worried families.

It has included a vulnerable young mum who went missing with her three-year-old child.

Police worked with other agencies to trace her to elsewhere in Europe and bring her home.

Officers also helped locate a woman in her 60s who was new to Birmingham and walked off for miles after getting lost.

She'd slept rough for two days - and her feet were bleeding from how far she walked - but officers managed to find her and ensure she received treatment and was returned to her family.

Locate officers carry out a range of in depth enquiries such as CCTV, mobile phone and transactions to establish a missing person's movements to find them as soon as possible.

Inspector Alison Bridgewater, from Locate, said: "Our focus is always on doing everything we can to find someone safely and quickly.

"There can be various reasons why somebody goes missing and if they are particularly vulnerable - due to their age or health - we know time is of the essence.

"It's understandably a very stressful time for family and friends too, and our officers have to think quickly to establish the best line of enquiry to find their loved one promptly.

"We always have to consider what's best for an investigation - and the person who has gone missing - and we are always grateful for the public support we receive when we issue social media appeals.