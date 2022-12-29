Cody Fisher. Photo: Stourbridge FC

The "gifted and talented" footballer, aged 23, was fatally stabbed at The Crane nightclub just before midnight on Boxing Day.

A 22-year-old in Birmingham city centre was arrested alongside a second man, aged 21, in London. Police confirmed on Thursday both men remain in custody.

A post on Stourbridge FC's website, where the 23-year-old played, said the club was "deeply saddened" and offered condolences to Cody's family and friends.

Cody had also played for Stratford Town FC and Bromsgrove Sporting, and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.

Police are asking the public to report any information or submit any videos and pictures they may have of the night via an online portal on the force's Twitter feed.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via live chat on the police force's website, quoting log 3792 of December 26.