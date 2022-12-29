Notification Settings

Police issue fresh appeal after man left with serious injuries following disorder in Dudley

By Lisa O'Brien

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries following disorder in Dudley.

St John's Street at the junction with Raybould's Fold, Netherton. Photo: Google
The man, aged 56, was taken to hospital after he was injured on St John’s Street near the junction with Raybould’s Fold in Netherton.

It happened at around 11.30pm on December 23.

No arrests have yet been made and police inquiries are continuing.

Detective Inspector Craig Newey, from West Midlands Police's CID at Wolverhampton, said: "The man has been left with serious injuries and we are keen to understand exactly what has happened.

"If you have any information and have not yet spoken to us please get in touch.”

Anyone who was in Ella’s Bar on Halesowen Road, on the evening of December 23 or witnessed any disorder on Halesowen Road, St John's Street, Raybould's Fold or Halton Street and has any information, is asked to get in touch with police.

Get in touch via live chat on the police force's website or call 101, quoting log 4518 of December 23.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

