Four arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after dawn raids in Dudley borough

By Lisa O'Brien

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police raided four properties.

The dawn raids in Pensnett, Coseley and Dudley on Wednesday saw a hoard of crack cocaine and heroin, cash and weapons, including a machete, seized, West Midlands Police said.

Shahoon Qurban, 37 and from Tansey Green Road, Pensnett; Sajad Hussain, 49, from The Broadway, Dudley; Stacey Bryan, 36 and from Iron Foundry Drive, Coseley and Michael Hill, 35, from Windsor Crescent, Dudley, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Qurban has been remanded in custody and the other three defendants were released on conditional bail.

Sergeant Richard Galbraith, from the Dudley taskforce at West Midlands Police, said: “Drugs and the vicious cycle of crime, violence and exploitation that surrounds them, is a sad reality for many in our communities.

“But it’s not just the drug users, who commit crime to fund their habit, we are absolutely committed to routing out those in charge of supply chains, targeting the source and those making the most money from the exploitation of others.

“We have more officers, including support from our dogs and drones units, tackling this issue, so we need to hear from our communities.

"If you suspect drug dealing in your area, speak to your local neighbourhood officers.”

