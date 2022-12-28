Police explain reason for stopping traffic on M6 which led to long Boxing Day delays

Thorneyfields Lane crossing the M6. Photo: Google

Drivers were brought to a halt in both directions on the motorway between Junctions 13 and 14 at around 11am on Monday, before being released around an hour later.

Those stuck in the queues shared photos from the traffic jams, with some speculating that the road was closed due to a crash.

However, Staffordshire Police has now explained that traffic was brought to a halt while officers made an arrest on a road that crosses the M6.

A spokesman said: "We were called to Thorneyfields Lane, Stafford, just before 11.10am on Monday (26 December).

"A 36-year-old man, from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and being in possession of class B drugs.