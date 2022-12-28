Man seriously injured after car and motorbike crash near West Midland Safari Park

The incident happened at the junction of B4195 and the A456 in Blackstone, Bewdley.

The incident happened at the junction of the B4195 and the A456 in Blackstone, Bewdley, at 9.56am, near to the attraction.

An ambulance, paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor, critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were scrambled.

The motorbike rider, a man, was treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff before being conveyed by land ambulance – with critical care paramedics from the aircraft travelling with the crew – to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.