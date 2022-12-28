Black Country man due in crown court charged with murder of 'loving father'

Krystian Debski. Photo: West Midlands Police

Antonio Tibere, of Wattville Road in Smethwick, is charged with murder relating to the death of 35-year-old Krystian Debski, who died after being attacked in the Handsworth area of Birmingham at about 3.20am on Thursday, December 22.

Emergency medical services including three ambulances and a trauma doctor rushed to Soho Road to reports of a man in critical condition. They gave him advanced life support before taking him to hospital, where he later died.

Tibere, 24, has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court this Friday charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, after a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were also attacked.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cocaine.

Mr Debski's family released a tribute in the wake of his death.