Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country man due in crown court charged with murder of 'loving father'

By Rob Smith SmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Black Country man will appear before the crown court this week charged with the murder of a much-loved father who was stabbed to death days before Christmas.

Krystian Debski. Photo: West Midlands Police
Krystian Debski. Photo: West Midlands Police

Antonio Tibere, of Wattville Road in Smethwick, is charged with murder relating to the death of 35-year-old Krystian Debski, who died after being attacked in the Handsworth area of Birmingham at about 3.20am on Thursday, December 22.

Emergency medical services including three ambulances and a trauma doctor rushed to Soho Road to reports of a man in critical condition. They gave him advanced life support before taking him to hospital, where he later died.

Tibere, 24, has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court this Friday charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, after a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were also attacked.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cocaine.

Mr Debski's family released a tribute in the wake of his death.

His relatives said: "He was a loving partner, father, son, uncle and cousin who will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News