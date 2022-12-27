CCTV released after teenage boy robbed of phone and cash on bus in Rowley Regis

#APPEAL | Do you know these four people?



We want to speak to them about a robbery on the X8 bus in Hawes Lane, #RowleyRegis.



A teenage boy had his phone and cash stolen from him around 8.45pm on 4 July.



If you can help, please call 101 or use Live Chat quoting 20/614379/22. pic.twitter.com/3dOpWGJM40