CCTV released after teenage boy robbed of phone and cash on bus in Rowley Regis

West Midlands Police have released CCTV footage, asking if anyone knows the four people featured.
The robbery took place on the X8 bus in Hawes Lane, Rowley Regis, at around 8.45pm on July 4.
Making the appeal on Twitter, Sandwell Police said: "Do you know these four people?
"We want to speak to them about a robbery on the X8 bus in Hawes Lane, #RowleyRegis.
"A teenage boy had his phone and cash stolen from him around 8.45pm on 4 July."
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 or use live chat on the police force's website quoting 20/614379/22.