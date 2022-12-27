Police yet to make arrests after three people injured following violence in Netherton

The incident happened on Simms Lane in Netherton on Friday night and saw three people injured. Photo: Google

The incident took place on Simms Lane in Netherton on Friday at around 11.30pm and left three people injured, with one requiring hospital treatment.

West Midlands Police said investigations were continuing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through live chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said police patrols had been stepped up in the area following the incident.