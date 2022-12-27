Notification Settings

Police yet to make arrests after three people injured following violence in Netherton

By Lisa O'Brien

No arrests have yet been made after three people were left injured following a violent incident on a Black Country street.

The incident happened on Simms Lane in Netherton on Friday night and saw three people injured. Photo: Google
The incident took place on Simms Lane in Netherton on Friday at around 11.30pm and left three people injured, with one requiring hospital treatment.

West Midlands Police said investigations were continuing and no arrests have been made at this stage.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through live chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said police patrols had been stepped up in the area following the incident.

They added: "We’d ask anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to reach us via live chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting log 4518 of December 23."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

