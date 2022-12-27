Police operation helps locate stolen cars and hidden weapons in the Black Country

Officers from West Midlands Police worked over the festive period to locate and seize seven stolen vehicles across Sandwell as part of Operation Seclusion, with at least one vehicle returned to its owner.

The operation also saw members of West Bromwich Police conduct a weapons sweep, which saw a man arrested in possession of a machete.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Team 2 have seized no less than seven stolen vehicles that were located across our policing areas and conducted weapons sweeps, resulting in a positive find, with a male arrested in possession of a machete.