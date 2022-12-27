Notification Settings

Police operation helps locate stolen cars and hidden weapons in the Black Country

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichCrimePublished:

A police operation over Christmas has helped locate stolen cars and concealed weapons in the West Midlands.

Officers from West Midlands Police worked over the festive period to locate and seize seven stolen vehicles across Sandwell as part of Operation Seclusion, with at least one vehicle returned to its owner.

The operation also saw members of West Bromwich Police conduct a weapons sweep, which saw a man arrested in possession of a machete.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Team 2 have seized no less than seven stolen vehicles that were located across our policing areas and conducted weapons sweeps, resulting in a positive find, with a male arrested in possession of a machete.

"A stolen vehicle was located on false plates. Vehicle has been recovered and is off for forensics before being reunited with one very happy owner."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

