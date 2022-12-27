Man charged after police pursue suspected stolen car and find children on board

The vehicle was pursued by traffic officers. Photo: @Trafficwmp

West Midlands Police said a Ford Fiesta on cloned plates was briefly pursued on Bristol Road, Birmingham on Boxing Day before a police helicopter was deployed.

Police arrested the driver, a 25-year-old man, who has been charged with multiple offences including theft.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a 25-year-old man following a brief pursuit on the Bristol Road in Birmingham just before 3pm on Monday.

"The vehicle was briefly pursued by our traffic officers, before the police helicopter continued tracking the stolen Ford Fiesta on cloned plates.

"The driver eventually stopped the car and was arrested.

"Two children who were passengers in the car were thankfully uninjured and have been safeguarded by officers."

The man was charged with car theft, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.