Wolverhampton family's car containing presents stolen while being defrosted on driveway

Court Road in Whitmore Reans

Mother-of-two Francesca Volpe had loaded the silver-coloured VW Golf with gifts for work colleagues when it was driven away from the front of of her home.

The incident happened in Court Road, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton, at about 7.30am on December 15.

Mrs Volpe said: "It was really cold and frosty. I was defrosting the car and going in and out of the house to load the car with gifts for my school colleagues and my handbag.

"I had scraped the ice from the windscreen and went inside the house briefly. The next thing I saw was my car being driven away.

"We've had to change the locks on the doors.

"It's upsetting as the presents went along with a keyring designed with my children's hand prints, which I'd got while on holiday in Tenby."

The family is appealing for the culprit to return the vehicle, registration number VN11 FFM.