Man dies in Christmas Day crash as police make death by dangerous driving arrest

By Thomas Parkes

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a 23-year-old who died in a crash in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Forge Lane. Photo: Google
West Midlands Police said a black Ford Fiesta was discovered on its side in Forge Lane, near to Forge Mill Farm in West Bromwich, shortly after 2am on Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and died at the scene while another man, also aged 23, was hurt, however his injuries were not life-threatening. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released pending further investigation, the force said.

Officers are now urging anyone with dash-cam footage or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.

"We want anyone with information to speak to us and help us understand exactly what happened leading to this tragic incident.

"We’re asking anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses to please contact us."

Email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101. Quote log number 308 of December 25.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

