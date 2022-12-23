Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire Police target robbery offenders in national week of action

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished:

Police in Staffordshire have been carrying out patrols in high-footfall towns and shopping areas across the county this month, as part of a national operation to prevent personal robbery.

Officers have visited schools, attended community meetings and worked with partners, as part of Operation Calibre, which ran between December 10 and 17.

The operation saw more than 350 arrests take place nationally – with 196 people arrested on suspicion of robbery offences.

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin, the force’s robbery lead, said: “Personal robbery has a devastating impact on victims, leaving them with trauma which can be long-lasting. We know criminals look for easy opportunities, often targeting some of the most vulnerable in society.

“While personal robberies are at their lowest levels nationally since 2016, we cannot afford to take this for granted and must continue to target prolific offenders who are often responsible for these types of crimes.

“This is why this week of action deliberately coincided with the build-up to the festive period, when shoppers are likely to be out purchasing for gifts for their loved ones.

“We are determined to protect the public from the impact of personal robbery in whatever way we can.”

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News