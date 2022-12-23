Staffordshire Police target robbery offenders in national week of action

Officers have visited schools, attended community meetings and worked with partners, as part of Operation Calibre, which ran between December 10 and 17.

The operation saw more than 350 arrests take place nationally – with 196 people arrested on suspicion of robbery offences.

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin, the force’s robbery lead, said: “Personal robbery has a devastating impact on victims, leaving them with trauma which can be long-lasting. We know criminals look for easy opportunities, often targeting some of the most vulnerable in society.

“While personal robberies are at their lowest levels nationally since 2016, we cannot afford to take this for granted and must continue to target prolific offenders who are often responsible for these types of crimes.

“This is why this week of action deliberately coincided with the build-up to the festive period, when shoppers are likely to be out purchasing for gifts for their loved ones.