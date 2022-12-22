Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies and two injured in triple stabbing

The road remains closed in Birmimgham following the triple stabbing

One of the victims was found in Soho Road with critical injuries at around 3.20am this morning, but sadly died in hospital. Two others have also been taken to hospital to be treated for stab injuries.

Police have detained a 24-year-old man after the incident and he will be questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're in the process of informing their next of kin and we'll be doing all we can to support them at this devastating time.

"We’re working to establish if anyone else was injured, and if so we’d urge them to contact us."