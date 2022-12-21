Man charged after police recover £60,000 luxury car within 40 minutes of it being stolen

The Range Rover was recovered within 40 minutes of it being stolen in Stourbridge

Police recovered the vehicle within 40 minutes of it being taken from the Hagley Road at around 1.55pm yesterday.

Officers traced the car to Illey Lane in Frankley, which was several miles away.

A 45-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences. He has been remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We understand the impact of vehicle crime and the huge inconvenience and anger it causes within our communities.

"It's why we're determined to tackle this and launched the specialist taskforce in Autumn.The team has made more than 100 arrests, with just under 50 charged, in the first three months.

"Intelligence we receive can be crucial, so by letting us know of suspicious activity or those involved we can step in and take action.

"You can contact us with information via Live Chat on our west-midlands.police.uk website. For advice on helping to keep your vehicle safe visit the west-midlands.police.uk/node/552 web page.