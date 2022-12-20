Jack Lowe murder police not looking for more suspects

Jack Lowe

The youth, from Walsall, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday, as it was revealed that detectives were not seeking any more suspects in relation to the case.

Jack Lowe, aged 18, was stabbed to death on parkland off Cook Street, in Darlaston, earlier this month.

There was no application for bail and the 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into youth custody.

The matter was adjourned until February 10 for a plea and directions hearing.

Mr Peter McCartney, prosecuting, told the court: "My understanding is that no other defendants are being sought in relation to this matter."