Man pleads guilty to having BB gun after incident that sparked Pensnett evacuation

Police at the scene in Hodnet Drive, Pensnett

Jake Farmer, aged 36, on Tuesday admitted four charges of possession of an imitation firearm on September 9 and admitted one charge of assaulting an emergency worker on September 10.

The charges relate to an incident in Hodnet Drive, Pensnett, involving five police officers that saw homes evacuated after they were called there at about 11pm.

Police at the scene in Hodnet Drive, Pensnett

Mr James Turner, defending barrister, said: "Unusually, we have video evidence which shows what happened and this may help to explain the defendant's state of mind."

Judge John Butterfield told Farmer, also of Hodnet Drive, said: "I will adjourn your case to the date being canvassed to the court which is January 26. I will request reports. I am not extending any promises to you Mr Farmer.