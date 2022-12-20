Murder victim’s neighbour tells jury of a ‘blood-covered caller’

Lucy Clews Photo: Staffordshire Police

Lucy Clews was found by officers at her home, in Bath Road, in West Chadsmoor, Cannock, on December 29 last year after her worried family reported concerns for her welfare.

Thomas Grant, 27, is accused of murdering the known drug user, whom he met by chance on Christmas Eve after she offered him shelter.

Giving evidence for the defence at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, Bath Road resident Claire Ellis told the jury that a different man called Scott had called at her home in the early hours "covered in blood" in the same period.

Miss Ellis told the jury that she saw Mrs Clews, 39, on Boxing Day and greeted her outside. She said she saw the victim enter her home accompanied by a neighbour called Paul Wiles.

She said three days later police arrived in the street and Mr Wiles sent her a text message to say that Lucy Clews was dead.

Miss Ellis said that a man called Scott, who was known to them, came to her address at 4am on a date in that period.

"He knocked my bedroom window and I opened it. He was very drunk and covered in blood. He had blood on his t-shirt and hands.

"I asked him why he was covered in blood. He said the police were after him. He had just come from Paul's and he needed to come into mine. I didn't let him in. He walked away.

"I went to the police. There was a car in the street and I called them over. I told them what I'd seen. "

Under cross-examination by Miss Jennifer Knight, prosecuting, the witness agreed that the incident was not included in her signed police statement. She said she believed it had been deliberately left out. On re-examination by defending barrister Mr Michael Burrowes KC, Miss Ellis said she had no doubt that she had told the police about the drunk man.

Giving evidence for the prosecution Dc Mark Astle told the jury Miss Ellis had not mentioned the man during the inquiry and subsequently sent him a text message to say she had nothing further to add to her statement.

Miss Ellis also told the jury that Grant had been in a relationship with her own daughter in 2016.

Lucy Clews was found dead on the floor of a bedroom at the bungalow she shared with husband Stephen, whose funeral was held on December 21 after he died from an overdose weeks earlier.

The prosecution alleges that the vulnerable 39-year-old offered to put Grant up over the Christmas period and that it was probably him who stabbed her multiple times.