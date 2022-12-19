Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schoolboy, 15, appears in court charged with murder after Jack Lowe stabbing in Darlaston

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the stabbing of Jack Lowe in Darlaston.

Jack Lowe
Jack Lowe

The teenager, from Walsall, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Jack Lowe, aged 18, was stabbed to death on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston earlier this month.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday for a bail application hearing.

Brandon Price, 18, has also been charged with murder.

Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall, appeared via video link at Wolverhampton Crown Court last week.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to enter a plea to the charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 10.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police, quoting log number 4105 of 7/12/22.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Darlaston
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News