Schoolboy, 15, appears in court charged with murder after Jack Lowe stabbing in Darlaston

Jack Lowe

The teenager, from Walsall, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Jack Lowe, aged 18, was stabbed to death on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston earlier this month.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday for a bail application hearing.

Brandon Price, 18, has also been charged with murder.

Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall, appeared via video link at Wolverhampton Crown Court last week.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to enter a plea to the charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 10.