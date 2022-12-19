Notification Settings

Man arrested on suspicion of malicious communications over Babbs Mill Lake tragedy

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sending "malicious communications" on social media over the tragic incident in Solihull where four boys died.

Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire
Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Trent Valley Police said they had become aware of "some very distressing comments" after Birmingham City's 3-2 victory over Reading FC in on Friday.

They were sent in relation to the tragedy at Babbs Mill Lake where brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, cousin Thomas Stewart and Jack Johnson all died.

A 21-year-old man from West Berkshire was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and has been bailed as investigations continue, police say.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Gareth Perry, based at Reading, said: “We have been made aware of some very distressing comments made online following the Birmingham City vs Reading FC match.

“The comments will have caused anger to members of the public, and particularly for Birmingham City supporters, but we would strongly advise members of the public to let the police deal with this and not take matters into their own hands.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this matter. The person arrested has been bailed as further enquiries are required in order for us to fully investigate these distressing communications.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

