Man arrested on suspicion of malicious communications over Babbs Mill Lake tragedy

Trent Valley Police said they had become aware of "some very distressing comments" after Birmingham City's 3-2 victory over Reading FC in on Friday.

They were sent in relation to the tragedy at Babbs Mill Lake where brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, cousin Thomas Stewart and Jack Johnson all died.

A 21-year-old man from West Berkshire was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and has been bailed as investigations continue, police say.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Gareth Perry, based at Reading, said: “We have been made aware of some very distressing comments made online following the Birmingham City vs Reading FC match.

“The comments will have caused anger to members of the public, and particularly for Birmingham City supporters, but we would strongly advise members of the public to let the police deal with this and not take matters into their own hands.