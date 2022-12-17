Notification Settings

Arrest after police called to reports of a man with a knife at supermarket

By Lisa O'Brien

Police officers made an arrest after being called to reports of a man with a knife at a supermarket in Brownhills.

Tesco in Brownhills. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police were called to Tesco in Silver Street shortly before 6pm on Friday.

There were reports a man had a knife and was making threats.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

He remains in custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Tesco in Silver Street, Brownhills, shortly before 6pm yesterday to reports a man had a knife and was making threats.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

