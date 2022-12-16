Police recover stolen van 24 minutes after it was stolen whilst defrosting

Drivers have been warned not to leave vehicle's defrosting

The Vauxhall Vivaro van was stolen whist the owner left it to defrost in Codsall at 8.30am yesterday (Thursday). The van contained all of his work tools.

Officers traced the van and found that it had been abandoned in Church Crescent, Essington, at 8.54am and recovered for forensic examination.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage of the area at the time is asked to get in touch with us on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101, quoting incident 108 of 15 December.

Detective Inspector Pete Cooke, of CID, said: “Don’t make it easy for opportunist thieves - they don’t even have to go to the trouble of breaking into your vehicle if you have left it running for them.

"Your insurance company may not pay out if your vehicle is stolen in this way."