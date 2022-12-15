Notification Settings

Jury sent out in Dudley 'human fireball' attempted murder case

By Adam Smith

The jury is out in the attempted murder case about a man turned into a fireball after being set alight on a Dudley petrol forecourt.

The Texaco petrol station on Himley Road. Photo: SnapperSK
Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the man, who had been sitting in the driver's seat of a Jeep, suffered "significant burns" during a car fire on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Gornal Wood.

Grant Thomas and Stephen Burden are standing trial after both defendants denied attempting to murder the man, who had just moved into the driving seat after an altercation between the driver and others in the petrol station, on the evening of June 2.

The court heard that a few days after police appeal about the crime Burden surrendered himself to a police station, while Thomas was arrested shortly after.

Thomas, aged 30, of Turners Hill Road, Lower Gornal, and Burden, 31, of Wilkinson Road, in Moxley, Darlaston, both deny attempted murder.

Burden admits grievous bodily harm with intent, while Thomas denies that charge.

Judge Jonathan Gosling sent the jury out after lunch reminding them: "The attempted murder charges require a unanimous verdict by you the jury."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

