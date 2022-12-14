West Midlands Police council tax precept to rise in face of budget black hole

Lloyd House, headquarters of West Midlands Police

The cash-strapped force has launched a consultation on plans to raise its precept by the maximum amount allowed next year, meaning Band D properties would see monthly bills go up by £1.25.

It marks the latest in a succession of annual hikes in the police precept, which went up £10 last year to put an extra £9.3m into the force's coffers.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said the spike had been "effectively mandated" by ministers due to a shortfall in the police grant settlement leaving West Midlands Police facing a budget deficit of £30m.

The Labour politician accused the Government of pursuing a "deeply regrettable" strategy of expecting residents to pay more tax for less local policing.

"The harsh reality is that the Government has provided us with a stark choice," he said. "Increase the council tax police precept or face yet further cuts to policing, that would see us lose the equivalent of 260 frontline officers."

Mr Foster, who has seen crime in the region sky-rocket since he was elected PCC in May 2021, said the extra funds generated would support his plans for an 450 neighbourhood officers.

He said the force was due to receive the fifth worst financial settlement in the country next year, and that the tax rise would bring in a lower amount than other force areas as the majority of West Midlands properties are in bands A and B.

Mr Foster added: "When I was elected, I pledged to rebuild community policing, and that is the job that I am getting on with. People told me they wanted to see more police officers out on their streets.

"I would much rather that the Government had fully funded this increase, rather than effectively mandating it and imposing the burden onto local taxpayers. With rising costs and inflation, West Midlands Police’s budget remains under severe pressure.

"I would encourage everybody in the West Midlands, if you work, live or study in the region to respond to this consultation."

West Mercia Police has also announced plans to raise its precept next year.