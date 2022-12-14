Police to be out and about ensuring people enjoy the festive season safely

Supt Paul Moxley

Over the next few weeks and weekends more and more people will be visiting bars, pubs and clubs in our cities and town centres across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Police say the majority of people will just be looking to enjoy a festive night out with family, friends and work colleagues, but some will see it as an opportunity to take advantage and exploit others.

"This is why, over the next few weeks, we will have more officers on patrol in our cities and towns, with some of these officers specifically dedicated to identifying individuals displaying predatory behaviour," said Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley.

" The officers will work with their colleagues to intervene and disrupt such behaviour to help protect those who may be being targeted."

He added: "Officers will also be working closely with licensed premises, offering help and advice on how they can help us in our efforts to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep party goers safe; and we will be working with Street Pastors, who are teams of volunteers who offer help and support to anyone who may need it while they’re enjoying a night out.

“We know most people visiting bars, pubs and clubs over the next few weeks will be looking to have a good night out, however, we recognise that some people may feel some concern around their safety.

“While we want people enjoying a night out to feel reassured of the steps we’re taking, we also want to send a strong message to those who may seek to harm others that we will be watching them.”