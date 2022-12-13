Panel to decide if assault by Sandwell councillor breached code of conduct

Sandwell councillor Steve Melia, of Great Barr with Yew Tree ward

Labour councillor Steve Melia will go before Sandwell Council's standards committee after knocking a phone out of the hand of a blogger last year.

The committee will decide if Councillor Melia has breached the council's code of conduct, by looking at whether he treated members of the public “with respect”.

It will also rule on whether his actions brought his role or the council "into disrepute".

If it is determined the code of conduct was breached, options available include removing Councillor Melia from committees, further training, withdrawing computer facilities and excluding him from the council’s offices or other premises.

It comes after an altercation between Councillor Melia and a member of the public, Julian Saunders, ahead of a full council meeting in Oldbury in December 2021.

Dudley Magistrates Court heard Mr Saunders questioned councillors about potential corruption and cronyism. Councillor Melia was said to have walked past, pointed a finger at Mr Saunders and knocked a phone from his hand.

Councillor Melia, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in February. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £130 legal costs and £200 compensation.

During the court hearing, Shelia Hincklin, defending, said the case marked “the end” of Councillor Melia’s political career, but he successfully defended his Great Barr with Yew Tree council seat in May by 166 votes.

At the meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, councillors on the committee will examine whether Councillor Melia had formally apologised to Mr Saunders.

Councillor Melia said he provided a written apology that he maintains was sent to Mr Saunders but was “not able to locate the covering email sent to the complainant in which the aforementioned written apology was an attachment”.

The apology reads: “I regret the whole incident and can assure you that it will not be repeated. I realise that I caused you great alarm and distress and I deeply regret that and I offer a sincere apology.

“I appreciate that in limited circumstances (solely in the event of any incident between us) this procedure could have consequences, but I understand that this is subject to the rule of law.”

Monitoring officer Surjit Tour said it was for the committee to decide whether an apology was given or not.

Councillor Melia said there were "mitigating circumstances which brought about the occasion”.