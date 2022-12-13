'If we can see it, so can thieves!' – Some of the vehicles spotted with valuables on show by Wolverhampton police

Officers have been carrying out Operation Calibre to show how important it is not to leave valuables on show.
A spokesman said: "Leaving valuables on show WILL make you the next victim of crime."
Images reveal just a few of the items left out for thieves to spot.
The spokesman added: "If we can see it, so can thieves!"
The officers carried out the patrol on Monday in the city as part of the fight against rising vehicle crime in the region.
#OpCalibre | If we can see it, so can thieves!— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) December 13, 2022
Just some of the vehicles spotted with valuables on show in #Wolverhampton yesterday🤦
Handbag, Purse and Christmas Present, just to name a few...
Leaving valuables on show WILL make you the next victim of crime.#VehicleCrime pic.twitter.com/8aINeSpIhl