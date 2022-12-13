Notification Settings

'If we can see it, so can thieves!' – Some of the vehicles spotted with valuables on show by Wolverhampton police

By Emma Walker

A handbag, purse and a Christmas present were among items left on show by motorists parked up in Wolverhampton.

Just some of the vehicles spotted with valuables on show in Wolverhampton
Officers have been carrying out Operation Calibre to show how important it is not to leave valuables on show.

A spokesman said: "Leaving valuables on show WILL make you the next victim of crime."

Images reveal just a few of the items left out for thieves to spot.

The spokesman added: "If we can see it, so can thieves!"

The officers carried out the patrol on Monday in the city as part of the fight against rising vehicle crime in the region.

