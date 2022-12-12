Walsall vape shops in court for selling goods to underage customers

Adz Vapes in Stafford Street. Photo: Google.

The businesses were caught after trading standards officers carried out a sting after a tip-off earlier this year.

Adz Vapes Ltd, based in Stafford Street, represented by company director Mr Mohammed Ali was fined £2,000 after pleading guilty to an offence of selling a nicotine vape product to a person under 18. He was also ordered to pay £821 in costs and a victims' surcharge of £190.

The illegal sale was made by employee Hasan Ijaz, who told the officers it was his first week working in the shop when the test purchase exercise took place. He said that he was alone when the shop became busy and he became flustered, but he acknowledged he should have undertaken the necessary age-related checks.

At a hearing at Dudley Magistrates Court on December 7, Ijaz said that he had since undertaken full training. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £300 in costs and £34 victims' surcharge.

Meanwhile, Paul Brennan pleaded guilty to a similar charge relating to Bits and Bobs, in Park Street, in February.

He was caught red-handed after officers sent a 15-year-old into the convenience shop following complaints that vapes were being sold to children.

The volunteer was sold a vape without being asked his age or for for identification. An officer witnessed the sale and shortly after returned to the store and identified Brennan, 33, as the seller.

Brennan, of Bray Road, Sheldon, Birmingham, told the court he was an alcoholic and was paid a small amount of cash for working there and had received no training about underage sales. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 towards costs and £22 victim surcharge.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said: “Being careless and not taking the simple step of asking for ID has cost these businesses, and the individuals responsible, dearly. I hope it serves as a lesson to always be vigilant when selling age restricted products so we can ensure they aren’t getting into the hands of children.