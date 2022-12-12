Walsall man jailed after police seize more than £160,000 from car on M6

Bledi Almadhi

Bledi Almadhi was travelling in a black BMW 7 Series car which was stopped by officers on January 27 last year at junction 12 of the M6, Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard.

They discovered a large green carrier bag in the boot of the car, containing more than £160,000 in cash, in brown packages.

The cash, along with mobile phones and a bank card were seized.

Police discovered the car had also been used between September 2020 and January 2021 in transferring criminal cash.

The 40-year-old, of Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, admitted concealing criminal property at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months behind bars

Almadhi has also been ordered to pay a discharge of £149.

Detective Constable Richard Farmer, of the fraud finance and cyber invest team at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are committed to protecting our county from the threat of economic crime.

"We will use all necessary tactics to target organised crime and those participating in corruption, fraud and money laundering.