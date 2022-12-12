Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall man jailed after police seize more than £160,000 from car on M6

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Walsall man has been jailed after police seized more than £160,000 in brown packages after stopping a car on the M6.

Bledi Almadhi
Bledi Almadhi

Bledi Almadhi was travelling in a black BMW 7 Series car which was stopped by officers on January 27 last year at junction 12 of the M6, Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard.

They discovered a large green carrier bag in the boot of the car, containing more than £160,000 in cash, in brown packages.

The cash, along with mobile phones and a bank card were seized.

Police discovered the car had also been used between September 2020 and January 2021 in transferring criminal cash.

The 40-year-old, of Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, admitted concealing criminal property at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months behind bars

Almadhi has also been ordered to pay a discharge of £149.

Detective Constable Richard Farmer, of the fraud finance and cyber invest team at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are committed to protecting our county from the threat of economic crime.

"We will use all necessary tactics to target organised crime and those participating in corruption, fraud and money laundering.

“What might seem like an easy way to make some extra cash could end with a criminal record and a prison sentence.”

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News