Police operation aims to help reduce neighbourhood crime

West Midlands Police have launched Operation Calibre, which will see officers focussing on preventing and reducing burglary, vehicle crime and robbery across the region.

There will be more members of the force out and about across neighbourhoods, as well as workshops, talks and events, and members of the Street Watch team available to chat.

There will also be drop-in sessions with local officers, extra patrols in hotspot areas, officers visiting schools and community groups, and advice and information on protecting homes, cars and valuables.

Engagement and consultation officer Emily Rhodes said: "Today we launched a special operation, Operation Calibre, to tackle Neighbourhood crime in your local community.

"All week, our officers will focus on preventing and reducing burglary, vehicle crime, and robbery.

"Look out for workshops, talks, and events near you by following us on social media or talking to your Street Watch team.

"We want you to get involved and help reduce crime in your area.

"We’ll be sending useful links and information about how you can report crime in your area."