Huge haul of fake designer goods seized from Walsall market

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished:

A huge haul of fake designer goods have been seized from a market in Walsall.

A huge quantity of counterfeit designer goods have been seized. Photo: @DelvesWMP

Trading standards officers uncovered the counterfeit items from Bescot Market on Sunday.

Walsall Council joined with St Matthew's neighbourhood policing team for the operation.

Pictures shared by police show cardboard boxes crammed with items including clothing.

Sharing the news on social media, Delves Police said: "Walsall council Trading Standards along with St Matthew's neighbourhood team, neighbourhood taskforce and special constables conducted operation at Bescot Market.

"A huge quantity of counterfeit designer goods have been seized."

