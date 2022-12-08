Police officer jailed for assaulting passenger at Bilston Bus Station

Pc Neville Bridgewood was among a group of officers who responded to a panic alarm on a bus outside Bilston Bus Station on September 26 last year.
In a statement the force said the incident involved a man who had failed to pay his fare and during an altercation the officer pushed the man, who fell and sustained a cut to his leg, which did not require hospital treatment.
Bridgewood, 39, was found guilty of assault following a two-day trial at Birmingham Magistrates Court on November 1. He has now been jailed for 12 weeks.
The neighbourhood officer had been on non-frontline duties since charges were brought against him and has now been suspended by the force, which said a misconduct hearing will be held in due course.
"We expect the highest standards of conduct from our officers and will bring to justice those who fall below that standard including bringing criminal charges," the force said.