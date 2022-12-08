Police officer jailed for assaulting passenger at Bilston Bus Station

Pc Neville Bridgewood was among a group of officers who responded to a panic alarm on a bus outside Bilston Bus Station on September 26 last year.

In a statement the force said the incident involved a man who had failed to pay his fare and during an altercation the officer pushed the man, who fell and sustained a cut to his leg, which did not require hospital treatment.

Bridgewood, 39, was found guilty of assault following a two-day trial at Birmingham Magistrates Court on November 1. He has now been jailed for 12 weeks.

The neighbourhood officer had been on non-frontline duties since charges were brought against him and has now been suspended by the force, which said a misconduct hearing will be held in due course.