Daniel Burgess narrowly missed his partner and came to a halt just as his front bumper made contact with the legs of policeman Daniel Bickford.

The Detective Sergeant intervened after hearing a screech of tyres and seeing Burgess’ Vauxhall Astra drive onto the pavement behind him, forcing the woman to retreat.

He went back to see if she was all right as Burgess drove away but he returned moments later and mounted the pavement for a second time, touching DS Bickford’s legs but not injuring him.

He wound down the window and shouted that he was going to run them over but fled when the officer tried to pull open the door, noticing a strong smell of alcohol as he did so.

Burgess has been jailed twice in the past for assaulting his partners and blamed his behaviour on being unable to access medication after moving to South Devon from Rugeley in Staffordshire.

He carried out the new offence despite having completed a probation-run Building Better Relationships course which was aimed at kerbing his domestic violence.

Burgess, aged 33, now of Paignton and formerly of St Thomas Way, Rugeley, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 18 months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: “You came back and drove directly at the officer and your partner on the pavement with both front wheels mounting the kerb.

“Deliberately driving a vehicle at pedestrians is highly dangerous. You used your car as a weapon equivalent to scare and intimidate. The officer heard you shouting you were going to ‘effing run them over’.”

Miss Beth Rickerby, prosecuting, said the officer was off duty and walking his son to rugby training on October 19 when he heard the sound of screeching tyres and saw a woman standing against a wall as she took evasive action.

He went to check on her and was with her when Burgess returned shortly afterwards and mounted the pavement again.

Mr Paul Dentith, defending, said Burgess had run out of medicine which was prescribed for his mental health because he moved to Devon from Staffordshire. He turned to alcohol to self-medicate.