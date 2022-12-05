Notification Settings

People urged to think about their behaviour amid campaign to stamp out abuse

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

People across the West Midlands have been urged to think carefully about their behaviour before "crossing the line" as part of a campaign to stamp out abuse.

The campaign will appear on billboards in the West Midlands.
Police officials have made the call – saying there is "no excuse for abuse" – amid festive celebrations with more people expected to be out at clubs and bars.

The move has seen the message calling for an end to abuse showcased on billboards across the region with a new website being launched to offer help and information.

West Midlands Victims' Commissioner Nicky Brennan said: "December is one of my favourite times of the year, not least because of the many celebrations and parties. It should be, and can be, a time of great joy. But it’s also a time when we see a rise in sexual assaults and harassment in bars and clubs.

“There is never an excuse for abuse of any kind. We need to rid ourselves of any notion that it is just a part of ‘going out’ at Christmas. What some people might think of as harmless fun or banter is actually a serious criminal offence that has a horrific impact on its victim, and it takes all of us to eradicate it for good.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, who launched the scheme, said: "We all enjoy meeting up with family, friends and colleagues in the run up to Christmas, but sadly this leads to a rise in sexual assaults and harassment, when people are out and about, with the intention of enjoying themselves.

“There is no excuse for abuse. It is everyone’s responsibility to play their part in ensuring the Christmas party season is a time for celebration, happiness and joy and not a time for abuse, intimidation and violence.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

