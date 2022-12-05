Notification Settings

Four plead not guilty to Walsall shooting attack that left two hurt

By Deborah Hardiman

Four defendants accused of shooting a man in a Black Country street and seriously injuring a woman when a car was rammed have appeared before a judge.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Armed police went to Cobden Street in Palfrey, in Walsall, after gunshots were fired, a crash, and a fire which spread to a house shortly after 1pm on May 4 last year.

Mohamed Rahman, 30, Mohamed Hussain, 25, and youth all pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Abdul Ali Khan, possession of a firearm, wounding, causing serious injury to Alexandra Gorman by dangerous driving, and arson reckless as to whether life was endangered on Monday.

Rahman, of Appleton Avenue, Hamstead, was remanded in custody; Hussain, of Milton Street, Palfrey, Walsall; and two youths were all granted bail.

Judge Michael Chambers KC set a provisional trial date for April 20 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

