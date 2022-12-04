Brave woman helps put her rapist behind bars

Steven Walker has been jailed for three counts of rape

The woman was out with friends on a Saturday in November 2019 where Steven Walker approached her.

The next memory she has is of waking up the next day in a strange flat, unclothed, with Walker sexually assaulting her.

She left Walker’s flat and called her friends, who encouraged her to report what had happened. With their support she took the brave step in reporting it to the police and medical professionals.

Walker, aged 43, was arrested at his flat in Quinton Lane, Birmingham, a few days later where he also admitted to having sex with the victim through the night.

Thanks to the bravery of the woman and the evidence that was gathered which included CCTV showing Walker leading the victim out of the pub, police were able to prove that she had been raped and secured a conviction.

Walker was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on November 23 this year for nine years and six months for three counts of rape, and he will be placed on the sex offender register for life.

The investigating officer Detective Constable Maria Watts, from West Midlands Police, said: “I’d like to thank the woman for coming forward and telling us about what happened to her. With her friends' support she felt strong enough to come forward and because of her actions we have been able to take a sexual predator off the streets.

“The woman has said that she can now move on with her life knowing that she helped prevent this happening to anyone else.

“We work hard at West Midlands Police to ensure that women and girls can feel safe when they are out on a night out. This includes working with agencies to ensure that people can get home safely or by working with night time venues, where staff are informed of what signs to look out for.

“We will always believe victims and would say to anyone who is a victim of this type of crime to have the courage to come forward. We will believe you, we will investigate your crime and we will work with you.”

A spokesperson for the force added: "We are really pleased to see that justice has been served against a dangerous predator who took advantage of a woman in a vulnerable condition who was not in a position to give consent.