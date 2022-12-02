Notification Settings

Wolverhampton man had been intent on supplying drugs, court told

By Sue Austin

A Wolverhampton man has been given a 20-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drug offences in Telford.

Jaheel Herbert of Chester Street in Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how the 26-year-old was arrested in Malinslee, Telford back in December 2019 and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

When searched officers found that Herbert was also in possession of a large quantity of cash, a mobile phone with messages indicating his intent to sell drugs and train tickets showing he had travelled to Telford from Wolverhampton.

Herbert was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £649 in court fees.

West Mercia Police says that concerns about County Lines or drug-related crimes can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through Fearless www.fearless.org.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

