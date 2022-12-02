Image released after man attacked from behind and robbed in Walsall

Do you recognise these men?

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the attack on November 6.

A spokesman for Walsall police said the victim was assaulted and robbed as he walked in Walsall.

The spokesman said: "Do you recognise these men? We would like to speak to them after a man was assaulted and robbed in Walsall. Shortly after 6am on November 6 this year, a man was attacked from behind while walking in Town Row.

"While on the ground, he was kicked to the head and body and his wallet was stolen.

"We are looking to speak to these men as they may have information which could help our inquiries."