Appeal to find man after town centre robbery leaves victim shaken

Police were called to Cannock town centre at around 9.05am on Monday, November 21, after a man was tripped by another man before having his wallet stolen.

The offender is described as white, of slim build with short dark hair and 5ft 10in. He was last seen wearing a three-quarter white coat and black tracksuit bottoms.

The victim, a man in his 40s, did not receive any injuries but was left visibly shaken by the attack.

Inquiries are ongoing.