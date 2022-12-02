Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to find man after town centre robbery leaves victim shaken

By Daniel Walton CannockCrimePublished:

Staffordshire police have released CCTV images of a man following a robbery in Cannock town centre.

A white male, of a slim build, with short dark hair and 5ft 10in
A white male, of a slim build, with short dark hair and 5ft 10in

Police were called to Cannock town centre at around 9.05am on Monday, November 21, after a man was tripped by another man before having his wallet stolen.

The offender is described as white, of slim build with short dark hair and 5ft 10in. He was last seen wearing a three-quarter white coat and black tracksuit bottoms.

The victim, a man in his 40s, did not receive any injuries but was left visibly shaken by the attack.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident number 154 of 21 November, or call 101.

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News