Woman arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after day of chaos in Bloxwich is released on bail

The crashed Vauxhall Corsa in Park Road, Bloxwich. Photo: Bloxwich Old & New Facebook page

The 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Emergency services descended on the town on Monday after a man with stab wounds was dropped off outside the police station in Station Street, while a grey Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a lamppost and railings in Park Road.

People also saw groups carrying weapons, with police reporting people spotted "wielding golf clubs".

The crashed Vauxhall Corsa in Park Road, Bloxwich

The man was stabbed in Bloxwich High Street shortly before 1pm, and dropped off outside the police station.

Later that day a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Gallery Square shortly before 6pm. He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken into custody on suspicion of possessing firearms after being arrested from an address in Bloxwich.