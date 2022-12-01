Notification Settings

'Weaving' lorry driver arrested after being caught 'three times over drink-drive limit' on M6

By David StubbingsCannockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A lorry driver has been arrested after being found to be more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

Police stopped the lorry on the M6 before arresting the driver. Photos: @CMPG
Police officers on the M6 reported seeing the articulated truck "weaving between lanes" on the M6 at Junction 12.

In a tweet posted shortly after 4am, the Twitter account for Central Motorway Police Group - made up of officers from Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police - said: "Officers on the M6 J12 observed this articulated truck weaving between lanes."

"Vehicle stopped and the driver arrested for drink driving. 3.5 times over the drink drive limit"

The lorry that was stopped by officers who then arrested the driver on suspicion of drink-driving. Photo: @CMPG
The breath tests results. Photo: @CMPG

The officers also shared a photo of the breath test readings taken at the roadside, showing results of 126 and 124 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit in England is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

