Midland Pc caught driving the wrong way down one-way given sack

Pc Luke Field, based in Birmingham, failed a roadside breath test and was dismissed from the service following an accelerated misconduct hearing.

He was present at the hearing where he faced allegations that he breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct.

The force stated that while off-duty in June the officer was stopped by local police for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. A breath sample indicated that he was over the legal limit for alcohol when driving and he was arrested.

But when he was taken to a police station he failed to provide an evidential sample for analysis, without reasonable excuse, as required under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

On October 11 he appeared at Worcestershire Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The Chief Constable found that Pc Field’s actions amounted to gross misconduct, and he has been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said: “Any conviction of a police officer is a serious matter that undermines confidence in policing. Policing is entrusted to uphold the law and this trust is diminished when police officers break the law.”

“Drink driving is a serious offence and is aggravated by failing to provide a specimen of breath when required. The risk of harm which may have been caused to the public and PcField himself was significant.”

“Pc Field’s conduct amounts to gross misconduct. As a result, I have dismissed him from service with immediate effect,” she added.