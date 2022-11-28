Ricardo Aaron Newell

Ricardo Aaron Newell, aged 30, of Wolverhampton Street, was jailed for three years at Stafford Crown Court on Friday after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as producing cannabis.

The court heard how police officers spotted Newell driving an Audi A3 on Manor Road, Tamworth on January 7 last year.

They watched him pull over and give a man a package through the window.

Officers then detained him as he was walking away from the car.

He had £135 in his pockets and a mobile phone which he was using to sell class A drugs.

Police then searched his home address and found cannabis plants and a set of digital scales.

Officers examined the scales and found traces of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Text messages on the phone seized from Newell also showed he was actively selling drugs in the area.

He was charged for the offences and later admitted them in court.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, from Staffordshire Police, who dealt with the case, said: “Proactive officers caught Newell in the act and have worked hard to ensure he is brought to justice.