Man, 18, wanted for questioning about Willenhall assault

West Midlands Police want to speak to Cameron Gill about an assault in Willenhall. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has released an image of Cameron Gill as part of an appeal for information as to his whereabouts.

The 18-year-old is wanted by the force in relation to an assault in Willenhall in June.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the force website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Cameron Gill is?

"We want to speak to the 18-year-old about an assault in Willenhall in June.