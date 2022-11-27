Burglar, 19, jailed after breaking into homes and stealing victims' cars

Christopher Smith, 19, burgled a home, in Swindon, on December 11, 2019 and another in Stafford on December 1 last year when snatching car keys. He was jailed at Staffordshire Crown Court.

In the first incident he stole electrical items, watches, cash, bank cards and the keys to an Audi TT which he used to flee the scene.

Smith then used the stolen bank cards to purchase goods in the West Midlands area which Staffordshire Police detectives used to trace and and identify Smith using security camera footage.

The force said an examination of the scene found his DNA on a screwdriver and a cigarette.

On December 1 last year, he burgled another home in Stafford and made off in a Citroen.

Officers responding to the report found the car within 20 minutes and deployed a stinger system to stop it. Smith tried to flee on foot, but was detained a short distance away.

When he was searched the officers found a screwdriver and a knife in his pockets, along with the keys to the Citroen.

Smith admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud in relation to the Swindon burglary at an earlier hearing and was later convicted of Stafford matter. He was jailed for four years and eight months.

Dc Steven Davenport, of the force, said: “Officers worked diligently to apprehend Smith and return these stolen items to the victims.