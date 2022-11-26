Angler fined for fishing on Staffordshire lake without rod and line licence

Enforcement officer

The Environment Agency successfully prosecuted Lee Whitehead, 32, who pleaded guilty to fishing illegally and to refusing to give his name and address to an agency officer.

He was caught using the equipment at Stubby Leas Carp Fishery, in Fisherwick Road, in Whittington near Lichfield on June 19.

Following the hearing, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency, said: “We’re pleased how seriously the courts take these offences. Lee Whitehead has been rightly punished for his offences. He did not have a valid licence, but he was also unhelpful when questioned by our officers.

"We will not tolerate abusive behaviour towards our officers who routinely undertake licence checks. All of the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”

Whitehead, of French Avenue, Mile Oak near Tamworth was fined £220 for each offence and ordered to pay costs £135 and victims' surcharge £176 when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on November 21.

The case was brought under the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

The agency said thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence annually landing fines of up to £2,500. Income from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries.

Enforcement is carried out all year with the support of partners including the police and the Angling Trust targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.