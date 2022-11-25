Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Windscreen smashed as brick thrown at police car on M6

By David StubbingsBirminghamCrimePublished: Comments

A police officer was fortunate to escape injury after a brick was dropped onto their patrol car from a bridge over the M6, smashing the windscreen.

The smashed windscreen of the West Midlands Police patrol car after it was hit by a brick. Photo: West Midlands Police
The smashed windscreen of the West Midlands Police patrol car after it was hit by a brick. Photo: West Midlands Police

The brick hit the West Midlands Police-owned Volvo at around 11am on Thursday as it travelled northbound on the M6 at Junction 7 for Great Barr.

Just over 24 hours later, at around midday on Friday, a steel peg was thrown the driver's window of a van at the same location.

Again, the driver was not hurt but was said to be very shaken by the incident.

The smashed windscreen of the West Midlands Police patrol car after it was hit by a brick. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from Motorway Policing, said: “These were two very dangerous incidents and we believe they are linked.

“Fortunately no-one was hurt but we need to find the person responsible for this.

"We are currently investigating and looking at CCTV and we urge people to check their dash cams. We will be working with our neighbourhood policing units over the next few days and increasing patrols to prevent further offences."

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact West Midlands Police via LiveChat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/982879/22.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Walsall
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News