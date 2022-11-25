Windscreen smashed as brick thrown at police car on M6

The smashed windscreen of the West Midlands Police patrol car after it was hit by a brick. Photo: West Midlands Police

The brick hit the West Midlands Police-owned Volvo at around 11am on Thursday as it travelled northbound on the M6 at Junction 7 for Great Barr.

Just over 24 hours later, at around midday on Friday, a steel peg was thrown the driver's window of a van at the same location.

Again, the driver was not hurt but was said to be very shaken by the incident.

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from Motorway Policing, said: “These were two very dangerous incidents and we believe they are linked.

“Fortunately no-one was hurt but we need to find the person responsible for this.

"We are currently investigating and looking at CCTV and we urge people to check their dash cams. We will be working with our neighbourhood policing units over the next few days and increasing patrols to prevent further offences."

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact West Midlands Police via LiveChat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/982879/22.